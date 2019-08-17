Morning Sweetwater County Weather: August 17, 2019

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with a west wind 7 to 17 mph increasing to 18 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 48. Windy, with a southwest wind 16 to 26 mph decreasing to 6 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 90. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. West wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 90.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 90.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 89.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 89.