Morning Sweetwater County Weather: August 18, 2019

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 90. West southwest wind 5 to 14 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. West wind 5 to 11 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 88.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 89.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 88