Morning Sweetwater County Weather: August 18, 2020

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 18, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 4 pm. Sunny, with a high near 92. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 8 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. North northwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 92. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Northwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Thursday – A slight chance of showers between noon and 3 pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Light west southwest wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 53. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light west southwest. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 92. Light west southwest wind becoming west northwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 91.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 91.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.