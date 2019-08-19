Morning Sweetwater County Weather: August 19, 2019, Monday

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming

Today – Sunny, with a high near 90. Light south wind becoming west southwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 52. West southwest wind 6 to 13 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 88. North northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52. West wind 6 to 8 mph becoming east after midnight.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy.