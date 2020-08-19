Morning Sweetwater County Weather: August 19, 2020

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 18, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 3 pm. Sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 10 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. West wind 5 to 11 mph becoming east after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 7 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 90. South southwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 54. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 94. Light south southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 93.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Tuesday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.