Morning Sweetwater County Weather: August 2, 2019, Friday

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 85. South southwest wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable.

Saturday – Sunny through mid-morning, then becoming partly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Light west wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Tuesday – A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Sunny, with a high near 86.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Wednesday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Wednesday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Thursday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 85.