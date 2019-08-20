Morning Sweetwater County Weather: August 20, 2019, Tuesday

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 88. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 52. West southwest wind around 7 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Breezy.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 84.