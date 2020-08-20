Morning Sweetwater County Weather: August 20, 2020

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 20, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west southwest 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 8 pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Friday Night – Clear, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 93. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 91.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Tuesday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Tuesday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Wednesday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.