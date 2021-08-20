Morning Sweetwater County Weather: August 20, 2021





August 20, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Areas of fog before 1 pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a west wind of 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph becoming south southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Saturday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with an east wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 7pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 7pm and 4am, then showers likely after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday – Showers likely before 7am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 15 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Breezy.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 81.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 83.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 82.