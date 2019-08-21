Morning Sweetwater County Weather: August 21, 2019, Wednesday

Today – Sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 51. West southwest wind 6 to 13 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday – Sunny through mid-morning, then becoming mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Clear, with a low around 48. Breezy.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy.

Monday Night – Clear, with a low around 47.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 81.