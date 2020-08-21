Morning Sweetwater County Weather: August 21, 2020

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 21, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Widespread smoke before 5 pm. Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 92. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light southwest.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Tuesday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Tuesday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Wednesday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Wednesday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Thursday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Sunny, with a high near 86.