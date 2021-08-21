Morning Sweetwater County Weather: August 21, 2021

August 21, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4 pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with an east wind of 6 to 11 mph becoming southwest at 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight – Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 9 pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 9 pm and 2 am, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2 am. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Widespread haze before 2 am. Patchy smoke between 8 pm and 9 pm. Increasing clouds, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 16 to 21 mph becoming southwest 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 7 am. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a west wind of 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west wind of 15 to 20 mph becoming west southwest at 6 to 11 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a south wind of 7 to 12 mph becoming west southwest at 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a west wind of 12 to 17 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 78. South wind 6 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 81.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Breezy.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 82.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy.