Morning Sweetwater County Weather: August 22, 2019, Thursday

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Red Flag Warning In Effect From Noon Today until 9:00 p.m. Friday

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Friday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Light southwest wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 48. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 85. Windy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.

Sunday Night – Clear, with a low around 46. Breezy.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 81.

Monday Night – Clear, with a low around 44.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 81.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 81.