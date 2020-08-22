Morning Sweetwater County Weather: August 22, 2020

Today – Isolated showers after 5 pm. Widespread smoke. Sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Isolated showers before 7 pm. Widespread smoke. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. South wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. West southwest wind 5 to 11 mph.

Tuesday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light southwest wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Wednesday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Sunny, with a high near 87.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Thursday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.