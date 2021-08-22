Morning Sweetwater County Weather: August 22, 2021

August 22, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 7 am. Widespread haze before 4 pm. Patchy smoke before 11 am, then patchy smoke after 4 pm. Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a west wind of 11 to 16 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Widespread haze between midnight and 1 am. Patchy smoke before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west wind of 11 to 16 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a south wind of 7 to 12 mph becoming west southwest at 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming southwest at 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 5 to 14 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 48. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Breezy.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Breezy.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 78.