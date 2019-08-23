Morning Sweetwater County Weather: August 23, 2019, Friday

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning in effect until 8:00 p.m. tonight.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. West southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear during the early evening, then becoming mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 85. Windy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Sunday Night – Clear, with a low around 44. Windy, with a west wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy.

Monday Night – Clear, with a low around 43. Breezy.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 82.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 84.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Thursday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.