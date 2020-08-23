Morning Sweetwater County Weather: August 23, 2020

Today – Isolated showers between 4 pm and 5 pm. Widespread smoke. Increasing clouds, with a high near 91. Breezy, with a light south wind becoming southwest 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Widespread smoke. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight.

Monday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 3 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light south southwest wind becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday – A slight chance of showers between noon and 3 pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 87.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 85.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.