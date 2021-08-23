Morning Sweetwater County Weather: August 23, 2021





August 23, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 7 to 12 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Sponsor

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 12 to 17 mph becoming south southwest at 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a south wind of 6 to 16 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a west wind of 6 to 15 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a south wind of 6 to 11 mph becoming west southwest 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 15 to 20 mph becoming south 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Sponsor

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 7 to 12 mph becoming west of 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Breezy.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Breezy.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Breezy.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 78.