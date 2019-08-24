Morning Sweetwater County Weather: August 24, 2019, Saturday

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 85. Windy, with a west wind 7 to 17 mph increasing to 18 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.

Advertisement

Sunday Night – Clear, with a low around 46. Windy, with a west wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Monday Night – Clear, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph becoming northwest 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 79. Northeast wind 6 to 10 mph becoming west in the morning.

Advertisement

Tuesday Night – Clear, with a low around 43.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 87.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Advertisement

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 85.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.