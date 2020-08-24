Morning Sweetwater County Weather: August 24, 2020

Today – Isolated showers between 4 pm and 5 pm. Widespread smoke. Increasing clouds, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a light southwest wind increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Widespread smoke. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 17 mph.

Tuesday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 3 pm. Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west southwest 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 88. South wind 5 to 14 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Friday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Sunny, with a high near 84.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Saturday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Sunny, with a high near 84.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Sunday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy.