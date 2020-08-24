Morning Sweetwater County Weather: August 24, 2020

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 24, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Today – Isolated showers between 4 pm and 5 pm. Widespread smoke. Increasing clouds, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a light southwest wind increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight – Widespread smoke. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 17 mph.
Tuesday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 3 pm. Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west southwest 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable.
Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 88. South wind 5 to 14 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Friday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Sunny, with a high near 84.
Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Saturday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Sunny, with a high near 84.
Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Sunday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy.