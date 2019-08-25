Morning Sweetwater County Weather: August 25, 2019, Sunday

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

Red Flag Warning in effect from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 85. Windy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph increasing to 23 to 33 mph. Winds could gust as high as 47 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Windy, with a west wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Advertisement

Monday Night – Clear, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph becoming north northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 79. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night – Clear, with a low around 42. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Advertisement

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Advertisement

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 84.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 84.