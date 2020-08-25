Morning Sweetwater County Weather: August 25, 2020

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 25, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Patchy smoke before 8 am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. West southwest wind 5 to 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 53. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52. West wind 7 to 14 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Friday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Sunny, with a high near 84. East northeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Saturday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Sunny, with a high near 83.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.