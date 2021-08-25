Morning Sweetwater County Weather: August 25, 2021

August 25, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Red Flag Alert for fire danger this afternoon up until 9 p.m.

Today – Patchy smoke. Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a south southeast wind of 5 to 10 mph becoming west southwest at 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Sponsor

Tonight – Isolated showers before 8 pm, then scattered showers after 4 am. Patchy smoke. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Patchy smoke. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a south wind of 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a south southwest wind of 6 to 11 mph becoming west at 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west wind of 16 to 21 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 6 to 11 mph becoming west at 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Sponsor

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Breezy.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 80.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 83.