Morning Sweetwater County Weather: August 26, 2019, Monday

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a light northwest wind becoming west northwest 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night – Clear, with a low around 43. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a light southwest wind becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. West wind 5 to 13 mph.

Thursday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday – A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Sunny, with a high near 83.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 85.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 87.