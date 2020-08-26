Morning Sweetwater County Weather: August 26, 2020

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 26, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Light southwest wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 54. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph becoming east 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 83. East northeast wind 7 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50. West northwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming east southeast after midnight.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a light southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Sunday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy.

Sunday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday – A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Monday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Tuesday – A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.