Morning Sweetwater County Weather: August 26, 2021

August 26, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 3 pm and 5 pm. Patchy smoke. Increasing clouds, with a high near 80. South wind 7 to 14 mph becoming west in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight – Patchy smoke. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 49. South southwest wind 8 to 11 mph.

Friday – Patchy smoke before 11 am. Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 6 to 11 mph becoming west at 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west wind of 17 to 22 mph becoming west southwest at 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Saturday Night – Clear, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 7 to 17 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 82. North northeast wind 5 to 14 mph becoming south southwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Breezy.

Tuesday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Wednesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.