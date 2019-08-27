Morning Sweetwater County Weather: August 27, 2019, Tuesday

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 45. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a light southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Southwest wind 5 to 11 mph.

Thursday Night – Isolated showers and thunderstorms between 7 pm and 1 am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light south southwest after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Friday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Breezy.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 86.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 90.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Labor Day – Sunny, with a high near 87.