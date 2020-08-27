Morning Sweetwater County Weather: August 27, 2020

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 27, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

Red Flag Warning from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph becoming east 6 to 11 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 82. East northeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable.

Advertisement

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. South southwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with a south southwest wind 7 to 12 mph becoming west 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Sunday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy.

Advertisement

Monday – A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Monday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Tuesday – A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Tuesday Night – A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.