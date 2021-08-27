Morning Sweetwater County Weather: August 27, 2021

August 27, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Red Flag Warning for fire danger through Saturday night at 8 p.m.

Today – Patchy smoke. Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 19 to 24 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Tonight – Areas of smoke. Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a west wind of 18 to 23 mph becoming west at 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Saturday – Patchy smoke. Sunny, with a high near 80. South southwest wind 5 to 14 mph becoming west northwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Tuesday – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after the noon hour. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Tuesday Night – A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Wednesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Thursday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.