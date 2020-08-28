Morning Sweetwater County Weather: August 28, 2020

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 28, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Isolated showers before 10 am, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after 4 pm. Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 7 pm, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after 4 am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. North wind 6 to 9 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 7 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a southwest wind 11 to 16 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming west 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 17 to 22 mph becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy.

Monday Night – Scattered showers, mainly between 7 pm and 1 am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – Isolated showers before 7 am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 81.

Wednesday Night – Clear, with a low around 49.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 83.