Morning Sweetwater County Weather: August 28, 2021

August 28, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Areas of smoke before 3 pm. Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 43. West northwest wind 7 to 14 mph becoming east southeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph becoming south southeast at 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Wednesday – A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Thursday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

Thursday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Friday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.