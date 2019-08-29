Morning Sweetwater County Weather: August 29, 2019, Thursday

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Red Flag Warning in effect until 7:00 p.m.

Today – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 5 pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a light west southwest wind increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 1 am, then scattered showers between 1 am and 2 am. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Southwest wind 5 to 13 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light west northwest in the evening.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 90.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Labor Day Monday – Sunny, with a high near 89.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Wednesday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.