Morning Sweetwater County Weather: August 29, 2020

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 29, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before noon, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 18 to 23 mph becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 7 to 12 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Monday Night – Scattered rain showers before 5 am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Clear, with a low around 46.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 83.

Wednesday Night – Clear, with a low around 47. Breezy.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 81.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 85.