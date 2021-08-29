Morning Sweetwater County Weather: August 29, 2021

August 29, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Patchy smoke. Sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Areas of smoke. Mostly clear, with a low around 50. West wind 6 to 13 mph becoming south southwest after midnight.

Monday – Areas of smoke. Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 18 mph becoming south southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a south wind of 5 to 10 mph becoming west southwest at 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a west wind of 12 to 17 mph becoming south at 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday – A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a south wind of 7 to 15 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Friday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 76.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 76.