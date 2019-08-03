Morning Sweetwater County Weather: August 3, 2019, Saturday

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south after midnight.

Sunday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light in the evening. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Wednesday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.

Wednesday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Thursday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 85.

Thursday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Friday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84