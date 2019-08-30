Morning Sweetwater County Weather: August 30, 2019, Friday

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 2 pm and 5 pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Sunny, then becoming partly sunny during the afternoon, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 51. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 53. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 89. South wind 6 to 14 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 53. West wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Labor Day Monday – Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Wednesday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Thursday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.