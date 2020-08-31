Morning Sweetwater County Weather: August 30, 2020

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 30, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Scattered sprinkles between noon and 2 pm, then isolated showers after 2 pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west northwest 19 to 24 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Isolated showers before 9 pm, then scattered sprinkles between 9 pm and 10 pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a northwest wind 18 to 23 mph becoming light. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 75. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night – Clear, with a low around 42. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday Night – Clear, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 84. West wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Night – Clear, with a low around 47.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 87.

Friday Night – Clear, with a low around 49.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 88.

Saturday Night – Clear, with a low around 47.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 80.