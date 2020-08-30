Morning Sweetwater County Weather: August 30, 2020

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 30, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Areas of smoke. Sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with a southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming west 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 19 to 24 mph becoming east southeast 8 to 13 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.

Monday – Isolated showers after 3 pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming west 19 to 24 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night – A 30 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday Night – Clear, with a low around 44. West wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Clear, with a low around 46. Breezy.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 82.

Thursday Night – Clear, with a low around 46.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 83.

Friday Night – Clear, with a low around 47.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 87.