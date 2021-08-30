Morning Sweetwater County Weather: August 30, 2021

August 30, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Areas of smoke. Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tonight – Areas of smoke. Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 13 to 18 mph becoming south 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Sponsor

Tuesday – Patchy smoke. Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers between midnight and 3 am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – A chance of showers before 9 am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9 am and noon, then showers likely, and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. South wind 9 to 13 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night – A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Thursday – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Sponsor

Thursday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Saturday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 77.