Morning Sweetwater County Weather: August 4, 2019

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. South southwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Tonight – Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 87. Light southwest wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. West northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

Wednesday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Thursday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Friday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 85.