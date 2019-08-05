Morning Sweetwater County Weather: August 5, 2019, Monday

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between noon and 2 pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 87. Southwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 10%.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. West wind 5 to 13 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 89. Light south southeast wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday – A slight chance of showers between noon and 3 pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light southwest after midnight.

Thursday – A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Thursday Night – A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Friday – A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Sunny, with a high near 83.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 85.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Sunday –Sunny, with a high near 82.