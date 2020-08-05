Morning Sweetwater County Weather: August 5, 2020

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (August 5, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. South southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a light south wind becoming southwest 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a southwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light south-southwest. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 87. West wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52. West wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 87. West wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 87.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 87.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 86.