Morning Sweetwater County Weather: August 6, 2019, Tuesday

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

Today – A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday – A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Advertisement

Wednesday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light west southwest in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Thursday – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Light southwest wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. West wind 5 to 11 mph.

Advertisement

Friday – A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Sunny, with a high near 83. West wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 84.

Advertisement

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 82.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 80.