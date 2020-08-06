Morning Sweetwater County Weather: August 6, 2020

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (August 5, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Red Flag Fire Warning from noon to 8 p.m. Sunny with a high near 88. Breezy, with a light south wind becoming south southwest 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a southwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 86. Light south southwest wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52. West wind 5 to 11 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 87. Light southwest wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 51. West southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 16 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 88.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 86.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 85.