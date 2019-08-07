Morning Sweetwater County Weather: August 7, 2019, Wednesday

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. West northwest wind 5 to 14 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Thursday – A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 pm, then a chance of showers between 9 pm and midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Southwest wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. West wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. East wind 5 to 11 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 80.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 79.

Monday Night – Clear, with a low around 48.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 83.