Morning Sweetwater County Weather: August 8, 2019, Thursday

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tonight – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 pm, then a slight chance of showers between 10 pm and 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. West southwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 83. West wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Saturday – A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night – A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 81.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 83.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 85.