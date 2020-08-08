Morning Sweetwater County Weather: August 8, 2020

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (August 8, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 87. Light south wind becoming west southwest 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 51. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light west southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 85.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 84.