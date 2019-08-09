Morning Sweetwater County Weather: August 9, 2019, Friday

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight – Isolated showers after 5 am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 54. West wind 5 to 13 mph becoming southeast after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light south wind becoming southwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Southwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 84.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 86.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 86.