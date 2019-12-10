Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Dec. 10, 2019, Tuesday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 10, 2019) – Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday – A slight chance of snow between 3 pm and 4 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. West wind around 10 mph.

Advertisement

Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. West southwest wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday – A 30 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Friday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Breezy.

Advertisement

Saturday – A 30 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28.

Saturday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Sunday – A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 20.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around -1.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 22.