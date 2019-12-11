Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Dec. 11, 2019, Wednesday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 11, 2019) – Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Today – A 20 percent chance of snow after 3 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Thursday – A 20 percent chance of snow after 9 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Thursday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Breezy, with a west wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Friday – A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. West wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 27. West wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9.
Sunday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 20.
Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 6.
Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 21. Breezy.
Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 7.
Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 26.