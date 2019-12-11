Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Dec. 11, 2019, Wednesday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 11, 2019) – Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – A 20 percent chance of snow after 3 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Thursday – A 20 percent chance of snow after 9 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Thursday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Breezy, with a west wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday – A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. West wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 27. West wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Sunday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 20.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 6.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 21. Breezy.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 7.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 26.